Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Increases By 7.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Cano Health news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,277.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 617,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,816 over the last ninety days. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cano Health by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of CANO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 122,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The firm had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

