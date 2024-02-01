Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Drops By 8.0%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Celanese Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $147.09. The stock had a trading volume of 254,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

