Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Grows By 7.5%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 1,030,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

