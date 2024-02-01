Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Increases By 7.8%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Stock Performance

FAMI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

