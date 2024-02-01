Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Grows By 6.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 401,315 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 459,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 130,053 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 754,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,126. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

