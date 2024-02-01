Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Rises By 7.4%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 191,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

