Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $492.12 million and $29.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00157051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.00549656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00056912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00387094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00162572 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,286,825,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,261,555,142 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

