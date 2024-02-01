Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Trading Down 5.8%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. 1,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Signify Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Signify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.