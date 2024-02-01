Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading 16.3% Higher

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.15. 46,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the average session volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths.

