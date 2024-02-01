Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading Down 0.2%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

