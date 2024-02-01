Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.42

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.42 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 89.55 ($1.14). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 969,194 shares traded.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,026.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

In related news, insider Kelly Cleveland bought 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £19,994.34 ($25,418.69). Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

