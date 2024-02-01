Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $102.54. 1,525,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,135.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,884.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 109.9% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.