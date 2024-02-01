SmarDex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.85 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $91.85 million and $1.27 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01316381 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,052,437.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

