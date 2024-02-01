SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.55

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and traded as high as $33.97. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 527 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 1.4 %

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.