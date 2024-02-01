SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.83 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.78.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

