SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.16 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 7.13 ($0.09). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 7.47 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,963,332 shares trading hands.

SolGold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £231.90 million, a PE ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.