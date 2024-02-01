Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,180,244 shares trading hands.

Sound Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91.

Sound Energy Company Profile

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

