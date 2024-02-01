Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 20,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $299.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.85. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 44.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 213.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

