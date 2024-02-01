Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Sow Good Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 504.40% and a negative net margin of 169.89%.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

