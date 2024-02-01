Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $226.16

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.16 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 238.41 ($3.03). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.99), with a volume of 334,254 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £949.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.67.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

