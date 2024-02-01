Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.75 and traded as high as C$15.82. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 2,625 shares.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.29.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Physical Gold Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Dividend tax calculator
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.