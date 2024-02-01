Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Board

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

AEO stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

