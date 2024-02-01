StockNews.com Downgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to Hold

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

CR stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.33. 335,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,094. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.63.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

