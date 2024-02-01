StockNews.com Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Hold

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. 2,565,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $46.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Brinker International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.