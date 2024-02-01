StockNews.com Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 486,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

