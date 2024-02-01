StockNews.com Lowers M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Hold

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.91. 352,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

