Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 6,561 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 2.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.25. 601,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,107. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

