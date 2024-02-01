Strong Trading Down 2.4% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Strong token can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00010010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $596,025.36 and $53,729.23 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

[Telegram](https://t.me/strongblock%5Fio)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/StrongBlock.io/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdK%5FPT2R-URzv1I20rzPKLQ)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/authwall?trk=gf&trkInfo=AQFXq4j%5F%5FR6zuQAAAX1MGoRQKKwYEFBOpFPJAPRajIup6eMd2HwtITFsTkmpuAcLWLQyppUY6P0Nc9WYzF-1ZUdpFMcf6wx-Qn4eYcotiU6YtaGPp1xIlFJ06qa9JTie27-9%5FcI=&originalReferer=https://strongblock.com/index.html&sessionRedirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fstrongblock)”

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.