Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 4.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

Stryker stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.34. The stock had a trading volume of 466,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.