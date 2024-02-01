Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 46,520.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 72.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 44.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

