Syscoin Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Syscoin has a total market cap of $86.87 million and $1.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,472.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.56 or 0.00554609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00164288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00019760 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.