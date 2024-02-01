T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.87. 1,075,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,426. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

