Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.030-3.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.9 billion-$26.9 billion.
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,944. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.
In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
