Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.030-3.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.9 billion-$26.9 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,944. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

