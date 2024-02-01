Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Tectonic Financial Stock Performance
Tectonic Financial stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Tectonic Financial has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
Tectonic Financial Company Profile
