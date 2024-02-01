Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.88 and last traded at $86.98. 764,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 935,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.