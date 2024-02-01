TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $216.31 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00026934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,747,506 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,380,390 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

