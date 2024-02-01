Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 16,255,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,887,785. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

