The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.98.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lion Electric Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 222,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $407.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $80.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.