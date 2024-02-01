Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Hits $262.82 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $262.82 million and $4.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00078414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00027066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,434,444,918 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

