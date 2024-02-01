Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.13 and last traded at 0.12. 109,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,365% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.21.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

