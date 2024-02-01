Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $250.56 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $250.56 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016382 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.57 or 1.00036287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011136 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00181340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02451772 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,675,712.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

