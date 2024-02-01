tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.99 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 415,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 928,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TBLD

tinyBuild Stock Performance

tinyBuild Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.72.

(Get Free Report)

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.