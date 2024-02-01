tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.99 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 415,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 928,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
