Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 billion and $27.53 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016216 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.48 or 0.99988678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011131 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00185062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003424 BTC.

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,190,815 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,176,588.875538 with 3,457,892,012.559126 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05044529 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $28,631,447.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

