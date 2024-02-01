Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 52,205 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 31,628 put options.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,311,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 182,430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.