Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $17.28 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

LW traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.55. 1,143,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

