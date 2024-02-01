TrueFi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51.21 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,970,655 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0454893 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $2,297,031.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

