TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 325 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

