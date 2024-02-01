TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Down 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

