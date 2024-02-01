UFO Gaming Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.95 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $646,910.31 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

