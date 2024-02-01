UMA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.77 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. UMA has a total market cap of $349.34 million and $45.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00010394 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,968,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,207,274 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

